Jason Robertson News: Scores twice including game-winner

Robertson scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Robertson tied the game at 2-2 in the third period and then scored 4:17 into overtime to seal the comeback victory. He's up to seven goals and six assists during his six-game point streak, with five of those outings being of the multi-point variety. For the season, the star winger has 27 goals (five game-winners), 174 shots on net, 44 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 62 appearances.