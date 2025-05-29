Fantasy Hockey
Jason Robertson News: Scores two goals in Game 5 loss

Robertson scored two goals in a 6-3 loss and playoff elimination in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Dallas was on its heels early, but Robertson came to play Thursday. He cut the score to 3-1 at 11:40 of the first on a shot from the inside edge of the left face-off circle. Robertson then made it 4-3 just 38 seconds into the third period on a shot from the top of the left face-off circle. He was fired up this series after tallying just a single assist in the first round (six games). Robertson finished the postseason on a three-game, four-goal streak, and he had five points (four goals, one assist) and 14 shots in five games against the Oilers.

