Jason Robertson headshot

Jason Robertson News: Supplies only offense Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Robertson scored two goals, including the game-winner on the power play, in Saturday's 2-0 victory over the Rangers.

The star winger broke open a scoreless tie by beating Igor Shesterkin on the backhand midway through the third period, then added an empty-netter for good measure. Robertson has found the back of the net in three straight games, and over the last 16 contests he's racked up 10 goals and 20 points. While he'll almost certainly fall short of reaching 100 points for the second time in his career -- Robertson has 94 points with two games left on the schedule -- he needs two more goals in those two regular-season contests to tie his career high of 46, a mark he set in 2022-23.

Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Robertson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Robertson See More
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
19 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
21 days ago
Category Targets: Additions for the Home Stretch
NHL
Category Targets: Additions for the Home Stretch
Author Image
Corey Abbott
27 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
28 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
31 days ago