Jason Robertson News: Supplies only offense Saturday
Robertson scored two goals, including the game-winner on the power play, in Saturday's 2-0 victory over the Rangers.
The star winger broke open a scoreless tie by beating Igor Shesterkin on the backhand midway through the third period, then added an empty-netter for good measure. Robertson has found the back of the net in three straight games, and over the last 16 contests he's racked up 10 goals and 20 points. While he'll almost certainly fall short of reaching 100 points for the second time in his career -- Robertson has 94 points with two games left on the schedule -- he needs two more goals in those two regular-season contests to tie his career high of 46, a mark he set in 2022-23.
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