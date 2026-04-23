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Jason Robertson News: Supplies three points in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Robertson scored a goal on five shots, dished two power-play assists, added two PIM and logged two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime win over the Wild in Game 3.

Robertson has scored in all three playoff games so far. He's added 16 shots on net and has five total points, carrying over his excellent play from the regular season into the postseason. Robertson will continue to play a prominent role in the top six and on the first power-play unit.

Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars
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