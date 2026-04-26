Jason Robertson News: Tallies another power-play goal
Robertson scored a power-play goal on seven shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild in Game 4.
Robertson has scored in every game of this first-round series, compiling four goals, two assists and 23 shots on net over four contests. The winger has earned four of those six points on the power play, which has been an area of strength for the Stars so far. Robertson will look to extend the goal streak again as the series heads back to Dallas for a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday.
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