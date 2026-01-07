Robertson struck the back of the net for a rare unassisted power-play goal in the first period before he distributed two assists in the third. The 26-year-old winger hasn't stopped scoring as of late, with five goals and 12 points in his last eight games. Overall, he has 25 goals, 27 assists, 163 shots on net and 25 hits through 43 games this season. He is clearly fired up after his exclusion from Team USA's roster for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, despite having the most points among American-born players with 52 tallies. Regardless of his Olympic status, his play throughout the course of the season has willed the Stars to a 25-10-8 record and the second-most goals scored by a team, trailing only Colorado. After back-to-back 80-point seasons, Robertson has the current scoring pace to push for the second 100-point year of his career.