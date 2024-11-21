Jason Robertson News: Three points vs. San Jose

Robertson had a goal and two assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Robertson was Dallas' best player by a wide margin in this solid win Wednesday. The star winger ended a nine-game slump when he gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 15:33 of the first period, scoring off a spin move at the top of the left face-off circle, and then he'd add helpers in the goals scored by Wyatt Johnston and Roope Hintz. This was Robertson's second multi-point outing of the season, and he needs to start producing at a better rate to live up to his ADP in most formats.