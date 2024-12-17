Fantasy Hockey
Jason Robertson News: Two helpers against Caps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Robertson picked up two assists in Monday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

He set up Lian Bichsel for what proved to be the game-winner late in the second period before feeding Roope Hintz for an insurance tally in the third. Robertson has produced three multi-point performances in the last four games, and after a sluggish start to the season the 25-year-old has come to life with three goals and 13 points in the last 13 contests.

