Jason Robertson News: Two helpers in Philly

Robertson picked up two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The 25-year-old winger helped set up Roope Hintz's game-winner in the first period and a Miro Heiskanen empty-netter in the third. Robertson is red hot right now, racking up five multi-point performances in the last six games while collecting three goals and 11 points, but on the season he remains below his usual point-a-game pace with 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 40 appearances.