Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jason Robertson headshot

Jason Robertson News: Two-point effort Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Robertson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

This was Robertson's second multi-point effort in his last three games. The 25-year-old winger has six points over seven outings in December, but none of them have been in consecutive contests. Overall, Robertson has seven goals, 12 assists, 69 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 29 appearances in a top-line role.

Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now