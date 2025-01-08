Fantasy Hockey
Jason Robertson News: Two points in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Robertson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

The Stars fell behind 3-0 midway through the first period, but Robertson's second-period tally tied the game at 3-3, and the 25-year-old winger then helped set up Jamie Benn's OT winner. Robertson has four multi-point performances in the last five games, and over the last month he's erupted for five goals and 17 points in 13 contests.

Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars
