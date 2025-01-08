Jason Robertson News: Two points in OT win
Robertson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.
The Stars fell behind 3-0 midway through the first period, but Robertson's second-period tally tied the game at 3-3, and the 25-year-old winger then helped set up Jamie Benn's OT winner. Robertson has four multi-point performances in the last five games, and over the last month he's erupted for five goals and 17 points in 13 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now