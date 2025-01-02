Jason Robertson News: Warming trend continues

Robertson delivered two assists in a 4-2 win over the Senators on Thursday.

Robertson has had a quiet season, but he's on a three-game seven-point streak (two goals, five assists. And he's put up 15 (four goals, 11 assists) of his 30 points in his last 11 games. Robertson is clearly warming up, but his 9.7 percent shooting rate is well below his career mark of 14.4. He should see an uptick in snipes soon enough, although it will be hard this far into the season to get close to last season's 29 goals, let alone the 40-plus that he scored in each of the two seasons before last.