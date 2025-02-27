Fantasy Hockey
Jason Zucker headshot

Jason Zucker Injury: Considered game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 8:42am

Zucker (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against the Hurricanes, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Zucker has been dealing with a lower-body injury since blocking a shot during Saturday's 8-2 win over the Rangers. He appeared in Tuesday's win over the Ducks and logged 12:57 of ice time, but the Sabres want to see how he feels ahead of Thursday's puck drop before determining his status against Carolina. If Zucker is held out, Sam Lafferty is expected to draw into the lineup.

Jason Zucker
Buffalo Sabres
