Jason Zucker headshot

Jason Zucker Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Zucker is under the weather and is questionable for Tuesday's tilt versus Vancouver, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Zucker has recorded four multipoint efforts over his last 10 appearances, racking up seven goals and five assists, including six power-play points. With just four more goals, the veteran winger can reach the 20-point threshold for just the second time in the last five years.

Jason Zucker
Buffalo Sabres
