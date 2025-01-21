Jason Zucker Injury: Dealing with illness
Zucker is under the weather and is questionable for Tuesday's tilt versus Vancouver, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Zucker has recorded four multipoint efforts over his last 10 appearances, racking up seven goals and five assists, including six power-play points. With just four more goals, the veteran winger can reach the 20-point threshold for just the second time in the last five years.
