Jason Zucker headshot

Jason Zucker Injury: Deemed game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Zucker (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's road matchup against the Oilers, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Zucker has missed the last two games due to an illness, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be back in action when the Sabres conclude their road trip Saturday. However, even if Zucker is unavailable, Buffalo should get a boost since Ryan McLeod (upper body) is slated to return to the lineup.

Jason Zucker
Buffalo Sabres
