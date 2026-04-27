Jason Zucker Injury: Deemed probable versus Bruins

Zucker (undisclosed) is considered probable ahead of Game 5 versus the Bruins on Tuesday, according to head coach Lindy Ruff.

While Ruff wouldn't fully commit to having Zucker available for Game 5, the veteran winger seems to be trending in the right direction. Despite his team having a 3-1 series lead, Zucker has yet to register a point through four postseason contests while chipping in 12 hits and eight shots.