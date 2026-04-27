Jason Zucker headshot

Jason Zucker Injury: Deemed probable versus Bruins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Zucker (undisclosed) is considered probable ahead of Game 5 versus the Bruins on Tuesday, according to head coach Lindy Ruff.

While Ruff wouldn't fully commit to having Zucker available for Game 5, the veteran winger seems to be trending in the right direction. Despite his team having a 3-1 series lead, Zucker has yet to register a point through four postseason contests while chipping in 12 hits and eight shots.

Jason Zucker
Buffalo Sabres
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