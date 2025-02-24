Jason Zucker Injury: Game-time decision for Tuesday

Zucker had a maintenance day during Monday's practice session, and the team will wait until after Tuesday's morning skate to determine whether he can play in that evening's matchup against Anaheim, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

While it's unclear what issue Zucker is dealing with, his status for Tuesday's game is up in the air. He's in the midst of a five-game point streak, racking up two goals, six assists, six hits and three blocked shots during that time.