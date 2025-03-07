Jason Zucker Injury: Inks two-year extension

Zucker (lower body) signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract extension Friday, according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

Zucker's name was being bandied about in trade talks and this should put an end to those rumors. Zucker has missed the last five games with the injury. He has 18 goals and 26 assists over 54 appearances with the Sabres and has been a force on the power play with nine goals and seven helpers.