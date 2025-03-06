Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jason Zucker headshot

Jason Zucker Injury: Remains unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 10:03am

Zucker (lower body) hasn't seen much progress in his recovery and will be sidelined again versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Zucker will be on the shelf for a fifth straight game and looks no closer to getting back onto the ice given this latest update. Prior to getting hurt, the 33-year-old winger was rolling offensively with nine points in his previous eight contests. JJ Peterka and Jordan Greenway are both set to fill top-six roles while Zucker is unavailable.

Jason Zucker
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now