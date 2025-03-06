Jason Zucker Injury: Remains unavailable

Zucker (lower body) hasn't seen much progress in his recovery and will be sidelined again versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Zucker will be on the shelf for a fifth straight game and looks no closer to getting back onto the ice given this latest update. Prior to getting hurt, the 33-year-old winger was rolling offensively with nine points in his previous eight contests. JJ Peterka and Jordan Greenway are both set to fill top-six roles while Zucker is unavailable.