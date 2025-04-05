Jason Zucker News: Buries power-play goal

Zucker scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Lightning.

Zucker snapped an eight-game goal drought with the tying goal at 5:07 of the third period. He has four points, including two on the power play, over his last three contests, but he's struggled for consistency at times after a lower-body injury kept him out for six games in late February and early March. The winger is up to 20 goals, 50 points (20 on the power play), 121 shots on net, 64 hits, 55 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 66 appearances in a strong first year with the Sabres.