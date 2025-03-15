Jason Zucker News: Consistent offensive performer

Zucker delivered a goal Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over Vegas.

Zucker scored on a bang-bang play on a third-period power play. He was in the slot and intercepted Alex Pietrangelo's clearing attempt from the behind the net. He fired it top right shelf pretty much before Adin Hill could even react. Zucker has 19 goals, 26 assists and 105 shots in 57 games this season. Since Jan. 15, he has 14 points, including 10 assists, in his last 14 games.