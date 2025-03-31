Jason Zucker News: Contributes two helpers in win
Zucker notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Capitals.
Zucker snapped a four-game point drought in this contest. The 33-year-old was limited to four points over 10 outings in March -- he's been a little less steady since returning from a lower-body injury March 10. The winger is at 48 points (19 on the power play), 117 shots on net, 63 hits, 55 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 64 appearances. He's on pace to exceed 50 points for just the second time in his career.
