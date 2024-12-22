Jason Zucker News: Draws power-play assist

Zucker registered a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Zucker ended a three-game point drought when he set up John-Jason Peterka's second-period goal. The 32-year-old Zucker has mostly avoided dry spells this season. He's up to 22 points (eight on the power play) with 59 shots on net, 37 PIM, 33 hits and a plus-1 rating over 34 contests. He's been playing on the top line recently, so Zucker has significant upside in fantasy as long as he can maintain that role alongside Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch.