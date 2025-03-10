Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jason Zucker headshot

Jason Zucker News: Expected to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Zucker (lower body) is slated to rejoin the lineup ahead of Monday's tilt against Edmonton, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Zucker missed six games with the injury, but managed to inked a two-year contract extension with the Sabres in the interim. Zucker had two goals and six assists in his previous six games before the injury, giving the 33-year-old 18 goals and 26 assists, including 16 points on the power play, over 54 appearances this season. He is expected to play alongside Ryan McLeod and Alex Tuch on the second line.

Jason Zucker
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now