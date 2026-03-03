Jason Zucker headshot

Jason Zucker News: First goal since break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Zucker scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Vegas.

It was his first point since the Olympic break. Zucker has 16 goals, 14 assists and 86 shots in 42 games this season, and he's on pace for a 45-point season. Zucker is firing at a somewhat unsustainable 18.6 percent; his career average is 12.7.

Jason Zucker
Buffalo Sabres
