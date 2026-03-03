Jason Zucker News: First goal since break
Zucker scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Vegas.
It was his first point since the Olympic break. Zucker has 16 goals, 14 assists and 86 shots in 42 games this season, and he's on pace for a 45-point season. Zucker is firing at a somewhat unsustainable 18.6 percent; his career average is 12.7.
