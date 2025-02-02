Jason Zucker News: Goals in back-to-back games

Zucker potted a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Zucker's goal at 17:25 of the second period stood as the game-winner. The left-shot winger has scored in back-to-back games and has earned four assists and seven points over his last seven outings. Zucker will continue to be relied upon in a top-six role and on the No. 1 power-play unit. The 33-year-old sits fourth on the team in points with 18 goals and 20 assists over 50 contests in 2024-25.