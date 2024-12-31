Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jason Zucker headshot

Jason Zucker News: Lights lamp in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Zucker scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Zucker quickly tied the game for the Sabres just 31 seconds after Roope Hintz's opening goal in the middle of the second period. Over the last five contests, Zucker has three goals and two assists, which coincides with his move to the top line. The winger is up to 11 goals, 26 points, 67 shots on net, 39 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 38 outings this season. He's no league-winner in fantasy, but he has been a reliable forward who is tracking toward the 50-point mark for the first time since 2017-18 as long as he can stay healthy.

Jason Zucker
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now