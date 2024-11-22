Jason Zucker News: Nets game-tying goal

Zucker scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Zucker has goals in consecutive games and has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight outings follow a dry spell of equal length from Nov. 9-14. His tally late in the second period tied this contest at 2-2, and the Sabres went on to win in overtime on a Jiri Kulich goal. Zucker is up to five goals, 14 points, 30 shots on net, 27 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 20 appearances. He had 32 points in 69 regular-season outings between the Coyotes and the Predators in 2023-24, so he's well on his way to a bounce-back campaign.