Jason Zucker headshot

Jason Zucker News: Nets goal in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Zucker scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Zucker got a piece of the puck on a Jordan Greenway feed, scoring the opening goal just 1:36 into the game. The Sabres didn't build off of that, and the Capitals ultimately played a better game. Zucker has been good all season, and he's been even better in December with three goals and four assists over his last six contests. He's at eight goals, 21 points, 55 shots on net, 26 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 30 appearances.

