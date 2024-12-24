Jason Zucker News: Nets power-play goal

Zucker scored a power-play goal in Monday's 7-1 win over the Islanders.

Zucker opened December with a four-game point streak and might end the month with another productive run, as he's cracked the scoresheet in his last two appearances. The 32-year-old winger has been one of the Sabres' most productive players in recent weeks amid the team's losing skid, and he's tallied nine points (four goals, five assists) across 11 games this month.