Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jason Zucker headshot

Jason Zucker News: Nets power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Zucker scored a power-play goal in Monday's 7-1 win over the Islanders.

Zucker opened December with a four-game point streak and might end the month with another productive run, as he's cracked the scoresheet in his last two appearances. The 32-year-old winger has been one of the Sabres' most productive players in recent weeks amid the team's losing skid, and he's tallied nine points (four goals, five assists) across 11 games this month.

Jason Zucker
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now