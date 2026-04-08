Jason Zucker headshot

Jason Zucker News: One of each in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Zucker scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Zucker has back-to-back two-point games after going five contests without getting on the scoresheet. The 34-year-old winger continues to be effective in a second-line role, providing good complementary offense and a little physicality. He's earned 24 goals, 43 points, 126 shots on net, 56 hits and a minus-6 rating over 60 appearances this season.

Jason Zucker
Buffalo Sabres
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