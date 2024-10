Zucker scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

The goal was Zucker's first of the campaign, but he's settled in pretty well to a middle-six role since the Sabres came back from Prague. He has earned six points over his last seven games, accounting for all of his offense on the year. The winger has added 10 shots on net, four hits, three blocked shots and 16 PIM through nine contests overall.