Jason Zucker News: Picks up pair of points

Zucker scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 6.

Zucker earned his first multi-point effort since April 8 versus the Rangers. The winger has had a quiet postseason, though that could be changing, as he's earned three of his four points over the last two contests. He's added 18 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-3 rating through 12 playoff outings.