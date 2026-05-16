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Jason Zucker News: Picks up pair of points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Zucker scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 6.

Zucker earned his first multi-point effort since April 8 versus the Rangers. The winger has had a quiet postseason, though that could be changing, as he's earned three of his four points over the last two contests. He's added 18 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-3 rating through 12 playoff outings.

Jason Zucker
Buffalo Sabres
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