Jason Zucker News: Pots go-ahead goal

Zucker scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Zucker has two goals over his last three games. The 34-year-old winger is still on the second line, but he has been under 15 minutes of ice time in his last four contests, and that's with a spot on the top power-play unit still to his name. For the season, Zucker has 17 goals, 31 points, 92 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-7 rating over 44 appearances.