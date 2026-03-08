Jason Zucker headshot

Jason Zucker News: Pots go-ahead goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Zucker scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Zucker has two goals over his last three games. The 34-year-old winger is still on the second line, but he has been under 15 minutes of ice time in his last four contests, and that's with a spot on the top power-play unit still to his name. For the season, Zucker has 17 goals, 31 points, 92 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-7 rating over 44 appearances.

Jason Zucker
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Zucker See More
