Jason Zucker News: Puts up helper in loss

Zucker notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Zucker snapped a four-game point drought in this contest. The 32-year-old winger played on the top line and led the Sabres' forwards in ice time (20:54). Zucker is up to 15 points (six on the power play), 37 shots on net, 27 PIM, 15 hits and a plus-3 rating over 25 appearances. He's put together a decent start to the campaign, and if he sticks on the top line, he's worth a speculative add in most fantasy formats.