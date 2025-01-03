Jason Zucker News: Records hat trick Thursday

Zucker recorded three goals, including two on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Zucker notched his first hat trick of the season -- and just the second multi-goal outing of the campaign -- to extend what has been a very productive stretch for the 32-year-old. Zucker has scored six goals over the Sabres' last five games and is up to 14 goals and 30 total points across 39 contests.