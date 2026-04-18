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Jason Zucker News: Returns to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Zucker (rest) will be back in action for Game 1 on Sunday versus Boston, according to Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.

Like many Sabre starters, Zucker was given the night off Wednesday in their regular-season finale. Zucker finished the season with 24 goals and 21 assists in 62 games, including 10 goals and 16 points on the power play.

Jason Zucker
Buffalo Sabres
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