Jason Zucker News: Returns to lineup
Zucker (rest) will be back in action for Game 1 on Sunday versus Boston, according to Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.
Like many Sabre starters, Zucker was given the night off Wednesday in their regular-season finale. Zucker finished the season with 24 goals and 21 assists in 62 games, including 10 goals and 16 points on the power play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Zucker See More
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet3 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 135 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jason Zucker See More