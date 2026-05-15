Jason Zucker News: Scores in Thursday's loss
Zucker scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5.
Zucker netted his first goal of the postseason two minutes into the game. He's added just one assist with 16 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-3 rating over 11 playoff contests. The 34-year-old winger had 45 points over 62 regular-season outings, but his drop in scoring in the playoffs has taken some pop out of the Sabres' offense.
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