Jason Zucker News: Slated to suit up Tuesday
Zucker (undisclosed) is available for Game 5 at home versus Boston on Tuesday, according to Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.
Zucker's departure from Sunday's Game 4 in the third period was never expected to be overly serious, as he was deemed probable to play in Game 5 by head coach Lindy Ruff on Monday. Now that it's confirmed he's available for a game that could eliminate the Bruins from the 2026 playoffs, Zucker should fill his usual spots on the second line and No. 1 power-play unit.
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