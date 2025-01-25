Jason Zucker News: Snags helper in return

Zucker notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Zucker missed two games due to an illness and logged just 15:05 of ice time in his return. He was still able to chip in a helper on an Alex Tuch goal in the first period. Zucker is up to 16 goals, 20 helpers, 85 shots on net, 46 hits, 49 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 47 appearances. He should continue to be a solid depth winger in fantasy as long as he's playing in a top-six role with power-play time.