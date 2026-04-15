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Jason Zucker News: Taking Wednesday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Zucker (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Stars, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Zucker won't play in the regular-season finale, ending the campaign at 45 points (16 on the power play) in 62 appearances. The 34-year-old winger should be fine for Game 1 against the Bruins. He'll be a top-six option and a power-play producer during the postseason.

Jason Zucker
Buffalo Sabres
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