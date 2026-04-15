Jason Zucker News: Taking Wednesday off
Zucker (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Stars, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Zucker won't play in the regular-season finale, ending the campaign at 45 points (16 on the power play) in 62 appearances. The 34-year-old winger should be fine for Game 1 against the Bruins. He'll be a top-six option and a power-play producer during the postseason.
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