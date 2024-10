Zucker scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Zucker has a power-play goal in each of the last two games. If he can stay on the first unit, that would give him a better avenue to offense than his third-line role at even strength. For the season, Zucker has two goals, five assists, 12 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 10 appearances.