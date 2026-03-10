Jason Zucker News: Team leader in game-winning goals
Zucker had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.
Zucker's goal -- his 20th of the season -- stood as the winner. He is on a three-game goal streak (four goals, two assists), and he has 12 shots in that span. Zucker leads the Sabres with five game-winning goals despite playing in just 46 games. In comparison, Tage Thompson, who has played in 65 games, has four.
