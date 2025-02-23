Jason Zucker News: Three helpers against Blueshirts

Zucker picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 8-2 rout over the Rangers.

The veteran winger extended his point streak to five games with the performance, a stretch in which Zucker has collected two goals and eight points. His surge began with the new year, and over 15 appearances since the beginning of January, Zucker has produced an impressive seven goals, four with the man advantage, and 18 points.