Jason Zucker News: Three points in losing effort

Zucker scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

It's the first three-point performance of the season for the veteran winger, and Zucker extended his current point streak to four games in the process. After a rough 2023-24 campaign split between the Coyotes and Predators, Zucker has found new life in Buffalo, collecting seven goals and 20 points in 28 contests -- a pace that would give him a shot at his first 60-point season since 2017-18.