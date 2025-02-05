Jason Zucker News: Two helpers against Jackets

Zucker picked up two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Columbus.

The veteran winger has found a groove since the calendar flipped to 2025. Despite missing a couple games in late January due to an illness, Zucker has remained productive, delivering seven goals and 14 points in 13 contests since the beginning of the new year. The surge has left Zucker two tallies short of his seventh career 20-goal campaign.