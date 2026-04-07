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Jason Zucker News: Two points against Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:13am

Zucker scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

The veteran winger broke a 2-2 tie midway through the second period when he tipped home a Bowen Byram shot from the blue line. Zucker snapped a five-game point drought with the performance, and on the season, he's delivered 23 goals and 41 points in 59 games -- the seventh time in his career he's reached the 40-point plateau.

Jason Zucker
Buffalo Sabres
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