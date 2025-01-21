Jason Zucker News: Two points in Monday's loss

Zucker scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Kraken.

This was Zucker's second multi-point effort over the last three games. He had a brief three-game slump earlier in January, but he looks to be back on track while remaining in a top-line role. The 33-year-old forward has impressed in his first year with the Sabres, scoring 16 goals and adding 19 assists while producing 82 shots on net, 46 hits, 49 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 46 appearances.