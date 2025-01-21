Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jason Zucker headshot

Jason Zucker News: Two points in Monday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Zucker scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Kraken.

This was Zucker's second multi-point effort over the last three games. He had a brief three-game slump earlier in January, but he looks to be back on track while remaining in a top-line role. The 33-year-old forward has impressed in his first year with the Sabres, scoring 16 goals and adding 19 assists while producing 82 shots on net, 46 hits, 49 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 46 appearances.

Jason Zucker
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now