Jaxson Stauber headshot

Jaxson Stauber News: Allows four goals in relief outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Stauber stopped 24 of 28 shots in relief of Karel Vejmelka in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers.

Vejmelka was blitzed for three goals on 14 shots in the first period. Stauber was marginally better, but the Oilers didn't let up over the final two frames despite a dominant lead. Stauber went 2-1-1 over his first four games of the season, but this poor outing has inflated his GAA to 2.76 while dropping his save percentage to .912 through five contests. Don't expect Stauber to get much action as long as Utah remains in contention for a playoff spot, as the team has had no hesitation in riding Karel Vejmelka as a workhorse starter.

Jaxson Stauber
Utah Hockey Club
