Jaxson Stauber News: Another poor showing in relief

Stauber gave up four goals on 10 shots after replacing Karel Vejmelka in Thursday's 8-0 loss to the Lightning.

The Lightning avenged their 6-4 loss from Saturday in Utah, and they did it in a big way. Both Utah goalies played about half the game to roughly equal results. Stauber has allowed eight goals on 38 shots across two relief appearances in March since he was called up to cover for the absence of Connor Ingram (personal). Utah is likely to ride with Vejmelka as long as they're mathematically in the playoff race, so Stauber is not a candidate to see much playing time.